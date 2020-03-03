firefighters-rescue-man-wedged-in-temecula-storm-drain

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Firefighters extricated a person Tuesday morning from a big storm drain in Temecula.

CalFire firefighters had been known as out to the 31100 block of Hickory Place at about 1 a.m. Tuesday to rescue a person who was wedged 270 toes into an 18-inch storm drain.

It’s not clear how the person received into the storm drain or how he grew to become wedged. Firefighters tried a number of instances to extract the person, who they described as uncooperative.

#HickoryIncident photographs. Credit score: CAL FIRE/RCOFD pic.twitter.com/h068p3mXNn — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) March 3, 2020

The rescue operation additionally introduced out officers from Temecula Public Works, Japanese Municipal Water District and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Division.

A firefighter outfitted with a respiratory help unit, additional flashlights and ropes that could possibly be used to drag him again out was lastly capable of extricate the person at about 9:30 a.m. The person was evaluated on the scene by paramedics.