felony-charges-filed-against-suspect-accused-of-stealing-hearse-with-body-inside,-leading-police-on-pursuit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Felony expenses had been filed towards a 25-year-old man Monday after he was accused of stealing a Lincoln Navigator hearse with a lady’s physique inside and main police on a pursuit.

James Juarez was anticipated to be arraigned Monday afternoon on one depend every of fleeing a peace officer’s car whereas driving recklessly and driving or taking a car with out consent.

An LAPD pursuit involving a hearse that was stolen from outdoors a Pasadena church resulted in a wreck on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. The hearse contained a casket and a physique. Feb. 27, 2020. (CBS2)

Juarez allegedly stole a 2017 black Lincoln Navigator that was parked outdoors of St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church in unincorporated Pasadena on Feb. 26. The hearse had a casket with the feminine’s physique within the again.

The following morning, Juarez was mentioned to have been driving the hearse when he led police on a pursuit that resulted in a wreck throughout rush hour on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The brief pursuit began at 7:43 a.m. close to USC, at Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Road, when somebody noticed the stolen Navigator and known as 911. Responding Los Angeles law enforcement officials gave chase. The pursuit ended inside a few minute when the Navigator crashed on the southbound 110 Freeway close to the Vernon Avenue exit.

The casket containing the physique was discovered within the crashed car, the sheriff’s division mentioned.

Sources instructed CBSLA that previous to the theft Wednesday, the lady’s physique was being transported from the corporate’s funeral dwelling in Orange County to its Arcadia location. Whereas en route, the driving force was instructed there have been flowers within the SUV that wanted to be dropped off at St. Anthony’s church.

So the driving force parked in entrance of the church – with the keys nonetheless inside – and delivered the flowers. When he got here again out, he discovered the Navigator was gone.

If convicted as charged, Juarez faces a most sentence of greater than three years in jail, in accordance with the Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace.

