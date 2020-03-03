ex-michigan-football-players-join-list-with-sex-abuse-claims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An legal professional introduced Tuesday that his agency represents greater than a 40 folks, together with two former soccer gamers and an ex-hockey participant, within the College of Michigan sexual abuse case.

Parker Stinar advised The Related Press that certainly one of his new purchasers helped the Wolverines win the 1997 nationwide championship in soccer and one went on to play within the NHL.

The college’s president has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Dr. Robert E. Anderson, arrange a hotline for others who’ve info to come back ahead and provided counseling providers to these affected.

Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo & Sloane plans to host a information convention Wednesday evening, following a second assembly with the college’s vp and common counsel Timothy Lynch.

The regulation agency additionally has a gathering scheduled Wednesday with the impartial investigators the college has employed, Stinar stated.

College of Michigan officers have acknowledged some college staff have been conscious of accusations towards the physician previous to the whistleblower’s 2018 grievance that led to a police investigation.

The college introduced final week it had acquired greater than 100 “unique complaints” about Anderson.