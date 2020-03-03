eva-marcille-has-some-fans-believing-she’s-pregnant-again-after-this-post

Eva Marcille shared a put up on her social media account that had a few of her followers believing that she’s pregnant once more. Bit her diehard followers know that this was only a put up from some time in the past when she was pregnant along with her youngest child.

Right here’s Eva’s put up that had some followers confused.

‘So thankful for everyone that came out. Thank you so much @cynthiabailey10 @ellybevents and @iamlovely2 and all the ladies for making my baby shower amazing,’ Eva captioned her put up.

Somebody requested: ‘Are you pregnant again?’ and one other follower posted the identical query: ‘Again? ?? Or pretaped before last baby.’

A diehard fan answered: ‘Nooooooo she hasn’t had the child but 😀that is her third stunning child..i want i may have infants and nonetheless look this attractive. 😀’

Another person wrote: ‘Eva said yall not bringing yall messy energy in her dwellings 🤣🤣yasssss protect your space boo. Love ya.’

Apart from this, after seeing the latest episode of RHOA, Eva’s followers mentioned that they’re actually unhappy to see so many pretend friendships on the present. Folks commented this on Eva’s current put up during which she was telling her followers to take a look at the previous Sunday’s RHOA episode.

In different information, Eva simply celebrated certainly one of her children for his anniversary.

She shared a photograph of her son, Maverick L. Sterling, for his five-month anniversary.

Folks had been gushing over the little man within the feedback, they usually inform Eva that he’s twinning along with his dad.

Eva resides her greatest life lately collectively along with her household.

Apart from that, not too long ago, Eva was invited to Wendy Williams’ present, and the girl regarded unimaginable in a pink outfit.

Eva’s followers made certain to reward her look within the feedback after seeing her on Wendy’s present, the place she additionally shared the viewers what she carries in her bag.



