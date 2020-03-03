england-to-play-india-in-world-cup-semi-final

England will play India for a spot within the Ladies’s T20 World Cup remaining

England will face India within the semi-final of the ICC Ladies’s T20 World Cup on Thursday as they goal to guide their place within the MCG remaining.

Having certified for the final 4 with victory over West Indies on Sunday, Heather Knight’s aspect needed to look forward to the rest of the group fixtures to be accomplished earlier than discovering their opponents.

Rain may scupper England, Australia in T20 semis

South Africa’s match towards West Indies was rained off, giving them the purpose they wanted to high Group B. England drop to second and can now face Group A winners India on the Sydney Cricket Floor on Thursday.

If historical past is something to go by then England have loads of causes to be constructive going into the match. They’ve overwhelmed India in every of their 5 earlier conferences at Ladies’s T20 World Cups, together with a complete eight-wicket win within the 2018 semi-final within the Caribbean.

Reside Ladies’s ICC World T20 Cricket March 5, 2020, 3:30am Reside on

Nevertheless, with extra rain forecast in Sydney, England might not get the prospect to prolonged that spectacular document on Thursday and that might show disastrous. With no reserve day in place for the semi-finals, the group winners, India and South Africa, would undergo to the ultimate in Melbourne, on the expense of runners-up England and Australia.

Watch the Ladies’s T20 World Cup semi-finals reside from 3.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports activities Cricket.