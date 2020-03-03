england-face-iceland,-denmark,-belgium-in-nations-league

England had been knocked out within the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League

England have been drawn to face Iceland, Denmark and Belgium within the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

Gareth Southgate’s aspect face Iceland in League A, Group 2; the 2 sides’ first assembly for the reason that Three Lions’ Euro 2016 last-16 shock defeat in France.

England may even play Belgium, who’re at the moment ranked No 1 within the newest FIFA world rankings, a aspect they misplaced twice to on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Republic of Eire have been drawn towards Wales in League B, Group 4, alongside Bulgaria and Finland.

Scotland will come up towards Israel in League B, Group 2, the identical aspect they face of their Euro 2020 play-off later this month. Slovakia and Czech Republic make up the remainder of that group.

Northern Eire face a difficult Group 1 in League B towards Romania, Norway and Austria.

Northern Eire fell to 26th within the newest FIFA world rankings

Elsewhere, final 12 months’s finalists Netherlands are up towards Italy in Group 1, whereas France, Portugal and Croatia make up a aggressive Group 3. Latest world champions Germany and Spain are in Group 4.

League A

Group 1: Poland; Bosnia-Herzegovina; Italy; Netherlands

Group 2: Iceland; Denmark; Belgium; England

Group 3: Croatia; Sweden; France; Portugal

Group 4: Germany; Ukraine; Spain; Switzerland

League B

Group 1: Romania; Northern Eire; Norway; Austria

Group 2: Israel; Slovakia; Scotland; Czech Republic

Group 3: Hungary; Turkey; Serbia; Russia

Group 4: Bulgaria; Republic of Eire; Finland; Wales

League C

Group 1: Azerbaijan; Luxembourg; Cyprus; Montenegro

Group 2: Armenia; Estonia; North Macedonia; Georgia

Group 3: Moldova; Slovenia; Kosovo; Greece

Group 4: Kazakhstan; Lithuania; Belarus; Albania

League D

Group 1: Malta; Andorra; Latvia; Faroe Islands

Group 2: San Marino; Liechtenstein; Gibraltar

When are the video games performed?

Matchday 1: 3-5 September 2020

Matchday 2: 6-Eight September 2020

Matchday 3: 8-10 October 2020

Matchday 4: 11-13 October 2020

Matchday 5: 12-14 November 2020

Matchday 6: 15-17 November 2020

Finals: 2, 3, 6 June 2021

Relegation play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022

Southgate: Nations League more durable than qualifiers

1:34 England supervisor Gareth Southgate is relishing one other Nations League marketing campaign and says it gives harder competitors in comparison with qualifying matches England supervisor Gareth Southgate is relishing one other Nations League marketing campaign and says it gives harder competitors in comparison with qualifying matches

“It is good to play some totally different groups in aggressive video games. We have clearly had fairly a couple of video games with Croatia and Switzerland just lately.

“The entire teams are fairly robust and we have got a very good fixture with Belgium – a staff we’ve not performed a lot over the previous couple of years.

“We may have had it more durable with pots together with groups like Germany and Croatia. That is the Nations League – we discovered it an excellent competitors final time. The thrill was introduced from enjoying these high sides relatively than having the friendlies, that are essential for us this month by way of preparation for a finals, however in that September, October, November interval, I feel the aggressive video games are higher.

“The easiest way to enhance is to play the very best groups. We acquired very proficient within the European Qualifiers at beating groups who defended deep and managed to attain a whole lot of targets.

“You are solely growing one a part of your recreation in these exams and these matches can be a a lot larger check of our all-round recreation and can be on the again of the summer time that we do not know precisely the result and the place we’ll be as a staff.”

Evaluation: Acquainted faces, however good draw for England

Sky Sports activities Information’ Kaveh Solhekol…

England misplaced twice to Belgium within the 2018 World Cup in Russia

“Numerous attention-grabbing tales in England’s group. Everyone knows about Belgium, their incredible gamers from the Premier League and past. That is a incredible two video games to look ahead to, with Belgium at the moment ranked No 1 on the planet.

“Numerous unhealthy reminiscences for England followers in Iceland, Roy Hodgson’s final recreation in cost at Euro 2016. England are literally enjoying Denmark in a pleasant at Wembley in a couple of weeks’ time.

“Gareth Southgate would have been anticipating a troublesome group, however aside from Belgium you’d assume England could be favourites within the different two video games, and so they’ve prevented the extraordinarily robust A4 group, with Switzerland drawn with Spain, Germany and Ukraine.”