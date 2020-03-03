elisabeth-moss-has-the-best-reaction-to-tom-cruise-marriage-rumors

Elisabeth Moss is setting the report straight on these Tom Cruise relationship rumors.

Whereas showing on Watch What Occurs Dwell on Monday evening, The Invisible Man star was requested concerning the hypothesis involving her and the actor. Over the previous couple of years, numerous reviews have emerged about Moss and Cruise sparking a romance. Rumors even surfaced final 12 months claiming that Moss and Cruise, who’ve been linked over their shared religion, have been set to tie the knot. However, as Moss shared in the course of the after present on Monday’s WWHL, the gossip actually was simply gossip.

“Wait, there have been gossip tales that you just have been getting married to Tom Cruise?” WWHL host Andy Cohen requested as Moss laughed.

“How did you miss that?” Moss joked. “I truly was confused and in addition primarily acquired texts from folks being like, ‘I did not know, why did not you inform me?’ And simply confusion from my mates, however primarily poking enjoyable at it ‘trigger clearly they knew it wasn’t true.”