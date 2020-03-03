Elisabeth Moss Finally Reveals The Truth About Those Tom Cruise Dating Rumors — Watch

Throughout her look on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Elisabeth Moss revealed that she was extremely ‘confused’ by rumors that she was engaged to actor Tom Cruise!

As a high-profile celeb, Elisabeth Moss is greater than conscious of a few of the wild tales written about her, together with one which entailed she was engaged to Mission Unimaginable actor Tom Cruise, 57! Throughout her March 2 visitor look on Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen, The Invisible Man actress, 37, revealed precisely what she considered these fabricated tales. “I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being, like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me…’ and just confusion from my friends,” she shared with the discuss present host and her The Invisible Man co-star, Aldis Hodge. Ever the skilled, although, Elisabeth took the gossip in stride and even discovered methods to make enjoyable of the entire scenario!

“[My friends were] mainly poking fun at it because they knew that it wasn’t true,” she confessed. Elisabeth even got here face-to-face with one of many very magazines touting the story! However, once more, discovered a technique to spin the entire scenario and switch it into fun. “I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines and I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut,’” she quipped. “It was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I said, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.’” The Emmy winner went on to clarify how the journal had superimposed her face onto one other girl’s physique, simply to get the story out. However Elisabeth’s co-star spun the entire thing in fairly the constructive mild.

“That’s how you know you’ve made it,” Aldis mentioned. “When people are, like, you know, making up who you’re marrying. I feel, like, you know, you made it,” he mentioned to Elisabeth approvingly. Whereas some followers of the Mad Males alum might not be so acquainted with her relationship historical past — actual or in any other case — they’re greater than acquainted together with her spectacular work! Previous to starring on this yr’s rendition of The Invisible Man, Elisabeth has led the Hulu sequence The Handmaid’s Story. For her function within the present, Elisabeth has gained two Emmy awards; one for Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Sequence and the second for Excellent Drama Sequence as a producer on the present — each in 2017.

Whereas season 4 of the sequence is slated to return in 2020, Elisabeth’s focus is at the moment on selling The Invisible Man. With a slew of constructive critiques, praising each the movie and Elisabeth’s efficiency, The Invisible Man seems to be a spring movie that followers of the achieved actress shouldn’t sleep on. Elisabeth performs Cecilia Kass, the widow of abusive ex, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). After Adrian takes his personal life, Cecilia is left his fortune and the lingering neuroses that she isn’t alone. The film options Cecilia making an attempt to show to everybody else that she is being haunted — and hunted — by a specter they can’t see. The Invisible Man is now in theaters!