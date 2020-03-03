drake-unveils-extended-music-video-for-new-tracks

Instagram

‘When to Say When’ finds the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker making reference to Sophie Brussaux, the mom of his son, whereas ‘Chicago Freestyle’ sees him reflecting on life on the highway.

AceShowbiz

Drake thrilled followers over the weekend (February 29-March 01) by dropping an prolonged music video that includes two new tracks.

The hitmaker launched “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” in a single video late on Saturday (February 29) night time, that includes footage from Brooklyn’s Marcy Tasks and Manhattan’s Diamond district in New York, and Drake’s hometown Toronto, Canada.

“When to Say When” sees the star reference the mom of his son Adonis, French artist Sophie Brussaux, by saying, “Child mama fluke, however I like her for who she is.”

He additionally refers to his spectacular success on the U.S. Billboard charts, including, “5 hundred weeks, I fill the charts with my ache.”

In the meantime, “Chicago Freestyle”, which options British singer Sampha, sees the star, actual title Aubrey Drake Graham, mirror on life on the highway and the way troublesome it’s to attach along with his girlfriends in Chicago.

The discharge is Drake’s second of 2020, after he dropped a pair of tracks with Future, “Life Is Good” and “Needs”, again in January. The brand new launch halts rumors the pair are engaged on collaborative follow-up to their 2015 mixtape, “What a Time to Be Alive”.