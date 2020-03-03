drake-seemingly-calls-his-son’s-mother-a-‘fluke’-on-new-song-&-fans-clap-back

Drake shocked many followers when he appeared to name his one-year-old son Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, ‘a fluke’ in his new music ‘When To Say When’ and so they took to Twitter to specific their opinions.

Drake, 33, acquired the eye of many Twitter customers on Mar. 2 when one of many lyrics in his new music “When To Say When” appeared to shade Sophie Brussaux, 30, the mom of his one-year-old son Adonis. Within the observe, the rapper addresses his ‘baby mama’ and the way he feels about her. “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is” the lyric says. Though he didn’t name her by identify, since he solely has one son, followers realized that he almost certainly meant Sophie and didn’t maintain again on expressing their disappointment.

“I just heard that song on the radio where Drake called his baby mama a fluke 💀 he’s a very insecure man,” one tweet learn. “I like drake but calling his baby mama a ‘fluke’ ??? You a hoe drake,” one other learn. “Drake called his baby mama a fluke, I hope he knows that makes him a fluke too. He’s a POS,” a 3rd tweet learn.

Not all Twitter customers have been offended about Drake’s lyrics although and a few even defended him. “Drake said his Baby Mama a fluke & y’all mad Lol I’m sure he can call her whatever he wants she still smiling & flossing to the bank every month,” one carefree tweet learn. “Y’all worried about drake calling his baby mama ‘fluke’ but y’all be getting called bitches and smacked around by y’all boyfriends daily Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy,” one other daring tweet learn.

Drake’s line about his child mama in his new music comes as considerably of a shock contemplating that though he and Sophie, who’s an artist, are not romantically concerned, they get alongside properly. The doting mom, who primarily lives in France, has been noticed in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada greater than as soon as over the previous few months and so they have by no means publicly talked about one another in a unfavorable mild earlier than Drake’s newest observe was launched on Feb. 29.

You a hoe drake 🤓. — ZOOMI ♕ (@its_zoomi) March 2, 2020

Drake calling his bm a fluke is wild lmao mad embarrassing too — A Lady Like Ki (@__Janesss) March 2, 2020

Sophie has but to talk out concerning the line in Drake’s new music, however we’ll be looking out to see if she does. Within the meantime, we’re hoping these two are on good phrases for the sake of their son!