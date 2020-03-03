drake-gets-called-out-for-dissing-baby-mama-on-new-song

Instagram

The ‘In My Emotions’ hitmaker is accused of disrespecting Sophie Brussaux, the mom of his son Adonis, by calling her a ‘fluke’ on his recently-released tune ‘When to Say When’.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz – The joy for Drake‘s new songs has quickly changed into backlash after a few of her followers seen that the Canadian star is dissing his child mama on “When to Say When”. In one of many two new songs he launched on Saturday, February 29, the “Degrassi: The Subsequent Technology” alum raps, “Child mama fluke, however I like her for who she is.”

The road has shocked folks, who accused Drake of disrespecting Sophie Brussaux, the mom of his 1-year-old son Adonis. Whereas the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker might have referred to his child mama as a “fluke” as a result of the being pregnant wasn’t deliberate, some folks clearly took offense with the road.

“The wildest half on this new Drake is that he mentioned he pulls ‘W’s’ which means enticing girls and mentioned, ‘Child mama fluke however I like her for who she is,’ ” one identified the controversial lyric. One other commented, “See what had occurred was..’ – Drake on how he voluntarily nutted in a intercourse employee and made a child whereas being value over $100M however thinks it was a fluke and he was arrange by some means.”

One particular person referred to as Drake “impolite as hell,” as a result of “you slept with one (of many) girls with no condom, she will get pregnant, has the child, retains it a secret for you, takes the embarrassment when Pusha revealed it, has by no means mentioned something unhealthy about you…and he or she’s a fluke?! He must be slapped!”

One other echoed the sentiment, “Drake is not the one one who feels that means about their child momma. But, was she not a fluke if you dipped your bare penis into her field? Or have been you scammed? And simply taking good care of a jacket?”

“Drake mentioned, ‘my child mama fluke.’ Y’all do know these are the ladies elevating your children proper?” one remarked. Another person slammed the 33-year-old rapper, “Drake referred to as his child mama a fluke, I hope he is aware of that makes him a fluke too. He is a POS.”

Some others, nonetheless, have come to Drake’s protection, claiming that nothing is derogatory with the phrase “fluke.” “I am confused why ‘Fluke’ is being taken negatively,” one mentioned after looking out the which means of the phrase on dictionary. One other defined, “A fluke is an surprising incidence of luck. One thing like that. Nothing horrible. Whew Chileeeeee y’all higher begin placing these good telephones to make use of or begin studying.”

Drake welcomed his son Adonis with former porn star Sophie in October 2017, but it surely wasn’t till 2018 that he confirmed he has turn out to be a father after Pusha T outed his son on diss tune “The Story of Adidon”. Whereas he has not proven his son’s face to the general public, the “One Dance” spitter has a number of instances made reference to his youngster on Instagram posts.