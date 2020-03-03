doyle-double-fires-swindon-to-victory

Eoin Doyle took his tally for the season to 25 with a brace to maintain Swindon high of the Sky Wager League Two desk after a 2-Zero win over Scunthorpe on the County Floor.

The Robins have been sluggish after not enjoying for 10 days on account of postponements however nonetheless had an excessive amount of high quality for his or her lowly opponents.

The hosts took the lead on 41 minutes due to Doyle’s close-range header from Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cross.

As Scunthorpe opened up in an try to equalise, they left house in behind and Swindon made it 2-Zero it within the 77th minute when Doyle latched onto Michael Doughty’s pinpoint throughball and dinked his shot over goalkeeper Rory Watson.

Dwelling goalkeeper Steven Benda had a quiet evening however did save a half-volley from John McAtee, whereas Paul Caddis struck the bar with a free-kick within the first half for Swindon.

Doyle might have had a hat-trick however spurned an effort from inside the six-yard field from Doughty’s low ball in from the left.