djokovic-shipshape-ahead-of-indian-wells

Novak Djokovic appears shipshape forward of Indian Wells

World No 1 Novak Djokovic is “actually motivated to do properly” in Indian Wells and Miami as he goals to finish a Sunshine Double after making an unbeaten begin to 2020.

Djokovic downed Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday.

It was his fifth crown in Duabi and prolonged his unbeaten run to 21 matches general. He has gained 18 matches this season, lifting the ATP Cup with Serbia earlier than a record-extending eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne.

Djokovic has hit the mark of at the least 20 unbeaten matches for the seventh time in his profession and within the 2011 season he managed a 43-match successful streak earlier than dropping to Roger Federer within the French Open semi-finals.

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win fifth Dubai title

Now the Serbian has set his sights on his subsequent problem, successful the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

“After all, I am attempting to embrace the second and admire the place I’m,” admitted Djokovic, throughout the post-final press convention. “I believe this has been top-of-the-line begins of all seasons I had in my profession. I really feel nice on the court docket. I have been enjoying nice tennis on the arduous court docket that’s my most profitable and most well-liked floor.

“I am simply grateful that I am enjoying properly, feeling properly. I’ve gained many matches now in a row. I will attempt to preserve that run going. It is simply manner too early to talk about how lengthy that run may go, the calculations. I attempt not to consider predictions.”

Djokovic has gained the Indian Wells title 5 occasions throughout his profession

Djokovic is a five-time champion in Indian Wells alongside Federer, and the 32-year-old says his objectives are very clear when the celebs head to the California desert for the primary ATP Masters 1000 event of the yr, starting on 12 March.

“I’ve set what my objectives are, they’re very clear to me,” stated Djokovic, who has a 50-9 document in Indian Wells, however hasn’t lifted the title since 2016. “I am working in the direction of them. I’ll attempt to keep wholesome and match and have presumably an ideal Indian Wells and Miami. It hasn’t occurred for the previous three years for me there. I am actually motivated to do properly. Additionally, a whole lot of factors are up for grabs there for me.”

The Serbian has made a faultless begin to the yr

Djokovic will now put together to clinch each Masters 1000 crowns Indian Wells and Miami in the identical yr for the fifth time (2011, 2014-16) in his profession.

They’ll exit and attempt to play their finest and cease the streak. On the similar time the extra I win, the extra assured and comfy I really feel enjoying the subsequent match and competing and actually performing properly Novak Djokovic

“Traditionally I’ve gained each tournaments various occasions,” stated Djokovic, who, with Andre Agassi, has gained a document six Miami Open titles. “I’ve a few weeks now until my first match in Indian Wells, which permits me to recuperate, relaxation and prepare, be in high form.

“I discover motivation within the small issues and particulars. The most important motivation is my self-growth as a participant and as an individual. Then, after all, I get impressed and motivated by the objectives that I set. That is why I play skilled tennis. It is why I compete.

“The season, as I stated, began in a most excellent manner attainable. I’m conscious of the truth that many of the matches that I will play, the gamers won’t have a lot to lose. They’ll exit and attempt to play their finest and cease the streak. On the similar time the extra I win, the extra assured and comfy I really feel enjoying the subsequent match and competing and actually performing properly.”

