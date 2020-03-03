Deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene, L.A. County sheriff acknowledges

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Monday stated eight deputies took or disseminated pictures from the helicopter crash website the place Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others died in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26.

Villanueva stated there was an ongoing investigation into the allegations, and that he had ordered the images to be deleted.

“We recognized the deputies concerned, they got here to the station on their very own and had admitted that they had taken them and so they had deleted them,” Villanueva informed NBC Information. “And we’re content material that these concerned did that.”

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, launched a press release by her lawyer Sunday addressing experiences of the unauthorized photos and calling the alleged actions of deputies “grievous and shameful.”

“First responders must be reliable,” Bryant wrote within the assertion. “That is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privateness rights of the victims and their households. We’re demanding that these liable for these alleged actions face the harshest potential self-discipline.”

Bryant has filed lawsuits towards Island Categorical Helicopters, Island Categorical Holding Corp. and the property of the pilot concerned within the crash, Ara Zobayan, for the wrongful deaths of her husband and daughter.

Kobe Bryant’s memorial was held Feb. 24 at Staples Heart.