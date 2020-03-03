denver-weather:-warm,-dry-for-super-tuesday-and-for-the-rest-of-week

The Denver metro space is predicted to get some spring-like temperatures this week with the warmest day on Saturday when the mercury might climb to 68 levels.

“It looks very nice and warm,” stated Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.

As voters throughout the state head to the polls, Tuesday can be sunny with a excessive close to 59 levels and an in a single day low round 30.

Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a excessive close to 63 levels and an in a single day low round 32. It shouhld be breezy with gusts as excessive as 18 mph.

There can be extra solar on Thursday when the excessive is predicted to be be close to 57 levels and the in a single day low round 33.

Friday is predicted to be principally sunny with a excessive close to 66 and an in a single day low round 38 levels.

Saturday can be extra of the identical because it’s anticipated to be principally sunny with a excessive close to 68 levels and an in a single day low round 40.

There’s a slight probability of rain on Sunday when the temperature is predicted to be close to 61 and the in a single day low round 34.