denver-mayor-hancock-creates-coronavirus-task-force-as-virus-spreads

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock introduced Monday that he has created a metropolis activity pressure to coordinate amongst public companies as experiences of the brand new coronavirus unfold throughout the nation.

The duty pressure might be led by the Denver Division of Public Well being and Atmosphere and the Workplace of Emergency Administration, Hancock stated, and it’ll coordinate plans with faculties, shelters, medical suppliers, the airport and different organizations in case the virus does hit Colorado.

No circumstances of the virus — COVID-19 — have been recorded in Colorado, Hancock famous. Twenty-three folks in Colorado have examined detrimental for the virus and an extra 9 checks are pending. Six of these detrimental checks and three of the pending checks have been for folks in Denver.

“We are taking the concerns around coronavirus very seriously, but it’s important also that we not panic,” Hancock stated.

Gov. Jared Polis and state emergency officers additionally will meet with media Tuesday to debate Colorado’s response.

The U.S. Heart for Illness Management has recognized 20 airports the place passengers might be screened for the virus, however Denver Worldwide Airport just isn’t on the record, Hancock stated.

Officers introduced Monday that the airport will enhance cleansing efforts and frequency and supply prospects disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers in a number of areas, together with on jetways.

Hancock’s activity pressure will meet for the primary time Tuesday.

The assembly just isn’t open to the general public and representatives from Denver’s know-how, finance and human sources departments and the Denver Worldwide Airport will attend, amongst others, stated Ann Cecchine-Williams, deputy public well being director.

In the mean time, the strongest protection Denverites and Coloradans on the whole have towards the virus is to follow private hygiene and keep away from pointless journey to international locations experiencing widespread outbreaks, Hancock stated.

“Soap and water are our best defense; wash your hands often at least for 20 seconds,” he stated.

Hand sanitizers ought to include a minimum of 60% alcohol, he stated.

To that finish, the town will set up sanitation stations in public buildings and recreation facilities, Hancock stated.

Bob McDonald, government director of DDPHE, stated Denver has provides for workers so metropolis officers don’t contribute to the unfold of the virus if it arrives regionally.

Quarantine choices are additionally into consideration for individuals who are sick or could also be sick, stated Matthew Mueller, interim emergency administration director.

Mueller’s workplace can be monitoring financial fluctuations and the provision of provides in preparation for the potential for an outbreak, Hancock stated.

Specialists anticipate the illness will unfold all through the nation and the remainder of the world however are urging folks to not panic and as a substitute contemplate logistical situations like what to do if faculties shut down or who would possibly take care of a sick member of the family.

The Colorado Division of Public Well being and Atmosphere introduced Monday that it will probably now check as much as 160 folks every day for the virus with outcomes anticipated inside a day.

Residents ought to put together for COVID-19 very similar to a snowstorm is coming, specialists have stated. Purchase back-up meals and water and inventory medicines for respiratory diseases.