demi-lovato’s-new-single-”i-love-me”-is-coming-sooner-than-you-think

Tyler Golden/NBC
The cat’s outta’ the bag.
Demi Lovato introduced earlier at this time that new music is on the way in which. On Instagram, the artist shared what could possibly be album paintings for her single, writing, “Could not hold it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday.”
In January, a supply informed E! Information the 27-year-old singer “has been working very arduous on new music since final 12 months.”
The supply added, “She has spent a number of months of 2019 within the studio and remains to be finalizing her album to today. She has put a lot effort into it, and it’s going to be probably the most weak album she has put out. Demi hopes to have the album by Summer time, Fall on the newest.”
If Demi’s slated for a Summer time launch, then it is secure to imagine she’s properly on her means with releasing a brand new single by the tip of this week—at the very least we hope.
The insider additionally shared with us that “she had a really attempting 12 months and has so much she desires to share along with her followers by music.”
“Demi shall be expressing her struggles by sobriety, rehab and can tackle the overdose in her personal inventive means,” the insider added. “Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her so much in her sobriety. She is worked up to share her story along with her followers and desires to have the ability to go on tour and reconnect.”
Followers could recall Demi hasn’t launched an album since 2017’s Inform Me You Love Me.
However after her newest triumphant returns to the stage—the Nationwide Anthem on the 2020 Tremendous Bowl and performing on the 2020 Grammy Awards—it is secure to say Demi is able to get again into the sport.
We won’t wait to have “I Love Me” on repeat!
