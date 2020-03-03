demi-lovato’s-new-single-”i-love-me”-is-coming-sooner-than-you-think

The cat’s outta’ the bag.

Demi Lovato introduced earlier at this time that new music is on the way in which. On Instagram, the artist shared what could possibly be album paintings for her single, writing, “Could not hold it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday.”

In January, a supply informed E! Information the 27-year-old singer “has been working very arduous on new music since final 12 months.”

The supply added, “She has spent a number of months of 2019 within the studio and remains to be finalizing her album to today. She has put a lot effort into it, and it’s going to be probably the most weak album she has put out. Demi hopes to have the album by Summer time, Fall on the newest.”

If Demi’s slated for a Summer time launch, then it is secure to imagine she’s properly on her means with releasing a brand new single by the tip of this week—at the very least we hope.