delaware-county-mom-has-warning-for-others-after-allegedly-being-pestered-by-man-in-target-parking-lot

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A lady says she was approached by a person she feared had unhealthy intentions whereas she shopped at a Goal retailer in Delaware County. She now has a warning for others.

Outdoors of the Springfield Mall Goal on a busy Monday morning, a Delaware County mother says she panicked, fearing the worst when a person aggressively approached her.

She says he wouldn’t again off whereas peppering her with questions. She wrote in regards to the encounter on Fb as a warning shot to different mothers who store right here.

“I don’t know what I would have done,” one shopper stated.

Information of the incident shocked some buyers.

“It’s always best to assume the worst so you could be prepared — at least try to,” stated West Philadelphia resident Vickey Obeng.

The girl, whose id we’re withholding, says she was in a position to separate herself from the person with a procuring cart. She then reached for her mace, which she didn’t have to make use of. The person took off operating.

Ladies Eyewitness Information chatted with sorted by means of how they’d react.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” stated West Philadelphia resident Nadeevah. “I’ve been in that situation. It happens, I’m not sure what I would do in that moment.”

Springfield Mall managers had been irritated by CBS3’s presence, kicking us off the property.

Police took a report on the incident Tuesday morning. Individuals suppose posting in regards to the incident was the appropriate factor to do.

“Good, she’s letting everybody know to watch out for your surroundings,” a consumer named Cheryl stated.

The corporate that manages the mall launched an announcement Tuesday.

“We are moving forward with a formal security report and will report the incident to officials should the situation escalate. In the meantime, all security at Springfield Mall have been briefed on the incident and are alert should this occur again,” stated Government Vice President of Technique and Communications Heather Crowell.

Police say, from the video surveillance they reviewed, they’ve decided there doesn’t look like against the law.

Nonetheless, they’re looking for out the person’s id to search out out what his intentions had been.