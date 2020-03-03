dallas-police-officer-in-jail,-faces-injury-to-a-child-charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer turned herself on this morning to the Purple Oak Police Division for the offense of damage to a baby.

The cost towards Senior Corporal Latoya Carrington stems from an offense that occurred on January 15, 2020 in Purple Oak.

Carrington has labored with the division since July 2001 and is assigned to the Youth Operations Unit.

She was positioned on administrative depart pending the end result of an administrative investigations by the Inside Affairs Division.