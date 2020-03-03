dallas-mayor-eric-johnson-calls-for-25%-drop-in-domestic-violence-aggravated-assaults

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is asking for a 25% discount in home violence-related aggravated assaults.

In a letter directed towards Dallas Chairwoman Jennifer Gates, Mayor Johnson stated stopping home violence is a key half in preventing violent crime within the metropolis.

“While not explicitly outlined in the Dallas Police Department’s violent crime reduction plane, I believe that stopping domestic violence must be a key part of our strategies to fight violent crime. Some of the increases in violent crime we have seen have been driven, directly and indirectly, by domestic violence.”

Final yr, Dallas had greater than 1,800 household violence aggravated assaults — a rise of about 2% since 2018. As well as, the police division linked 32 of the town’s 210 homicides in 2019 to home violence.

“We cannot accept the status quo, and we must continue to work, to the best of our ability, to stop the scourge of violence in the home and between intimate partners. And as with our broader violent crime issues, we must all commit to playing a part in the solution.”

Johnson continued to say that within the subsequent three years, he wish to set a purpose of a 25% drop in home violence-related aggravated assaults. He additionally requested that The Home Violence Activity Pressure report a sequence of “data-supported and community-driven recommendations” relating to methods to realize the next by Oct. 1, 2020: