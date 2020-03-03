CU Buffs bracketology — here’s where experts see Colorado landing in March Madness

D. Ross Cameron, The Related Press Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV (25) splits California defenders Kareem South, left, and Paris Austin (3) throughout the second half of an NCAA faculty basketball recreation Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Berkeley, Calif.

Regardless of being on a three-game dropping streak, the Colorado Buffaloes males’s basketball workforce continues to be anticipated to land its finest NCAA Event seed in program historical past, in keeping with nationwide specialists.

CU (21-9) has fallen to UCLA, Cal and Stanford in its final three contests and fell out of the AP High 25 for the primary time since Week 10. However the newest bracketologies have the Buffs receiving a seed higher than the No. eight they attained in 2014 and 2016. Right here’s a glance:

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Colorado because the No. 5 seed within the Midwest, going through off towards No. 12 LIberty.

CBS Sports activities’ Jerry Palm locations CU on the No. 7 seed within the South towards No. 10 Virginia.

SB Nation’s Chris Dobbertean has the Buffs as a No. 6 seed — dropping from a No. Four seed — within the West area. They’ll face the winner of the No. 11 battle between Rutgers and Cincinnati.

USA Immediately’s Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson have CU as a No. 7 seed within the East. The Buffs’ opponent is No. 10 Indiana, that includes former Overland Excessive Faculty standout De’Ron Davis.

Sports activities Illustrated’s Ky McKeon has Colorado as a No. 6 within the West towards the winner of No. 11 NC State and Rhode Island. SI’s Jim Root additionally has CU as a No. 6 seed, however within the South with a first-round matchup towards No. 11 Xavier.

No different workforce from Colorado is anticipated to make the NCAA Event except they win their respective league tournaments for a assured bid.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Put up

If you happen to benefit from the Denver Sports activities Omelette, inform a buddy it’s straightforward to enroll right here for our every day sports activities roundup. When you have any questions or strategies, hit me up on Twitter @joenguyen or by e-mail.

A particular provide for Sports activities Omelette readers! Subscribe to The Denver Put up’s sports activities protection for simply 99¢ for the primary month and solely $6.99/month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

What’s on Faucet?

Nuggets: Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ALT

Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, ALT Avalanche: Anaheim Geese, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, NBCSN

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing at present.

Scoreboard

NHL: Avalanche 2, Purple Wings 1



Full story | Field rating

Need extra stats? Get the most recent numbers from our stats web page.

Should-Learn

Michael Conroy, The Related Press Alabama broad receiver Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard sprint on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Broncos Mailbag: Which gamers stood out throughout NFL mix exercises?

Let’s lead off with Ruggs (Alabama). He had the quickest 40-yard sprint time on the mix (all positions) at 4.27 seconds. Quick guys are presupposed to run quick in this sort of setting so Ruggs must be inspired. If he’s there at No. 15, the Broncos ought to think about him, Ryan O’Halloran writes. Learn extra…

Michael Conroy, The Related Press Colorado quarterback Steven Montez runs a drill on the NFL soccer scouting mix in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

Former CU quarterback Steven Montez hopes expertise, arm power increase draft inventory

Montez, CU’s all-time chief in profession landing passes (63), went by on-field exercises final Thursday. He ran nicely within the 40-yard sprint — his time of 4.68 seconds was tied for third-fastest amongst 13 members. He’s projected as a Day Three draft decide (rounds 4-7). Learn extra…

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Raimel Tapia (15), of the Colorado Rockies, will get prepared for the sport towards the Cleveland Indians throughout the second Spring Coaching recreation of the season at Salt River Subject at Speaking Stick on February 24, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Picture by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Put up)

Some Rockies embracing yogi life-style as base for bodily, psychological well being

Rockies catcher Tony Wolters received’t go as far as to name himself a yogi, however he and a few teammates are actually embracing the yogi life-style. For Wolters, which means incorporating meditation, prolonged stretching and deep respiration to maintain his physique and thoughts in concord. Learn extra…

Fast Hits

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets hugs Kyle Lowry (7) of the Toronto Raptors throughout the first quarter on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

+ Peyton Manning and Drew Lock watch as Nikola Jokic completes full-court move at Pepsi Heart

+ Inside Karl Dorrell’s $18M contract as Colorado Buffaloes soccer coach

+ Are the Avalanche destined for a Francouz-vs.-Grubauer goalie controversy?

+ Talking of Pavel Francouz, he was named the NHL’s third star of the week

+ Cale Woodley, son of Regis Jesuit hockey coach Dan Woodley, dies in unintentional taking pictures

+ What’s behind the Avalanche’s club-record profitable streak on the street? Bonding and chemistry, Erik Johnson says.

+ AP faculty basketball ballot: CU Buffs drop out of rankings, Kansas is unanimous No. 1

+ CU Buffs’ Tyler Lytle able to battle for beginning QB job

+ Regis Jesuit star quarterback Nicco Marchiol transfers to Arizona

+ Pac-12 inventory report: NFL mix particular version

+ Zamboni driver unlikely to spur NHL to alter goalie rule

+ Colorado state basketball event scoreboard

Ask The Consultants

+ Broncos Mailbag: Have a query in regards to the workforce? Ask Ryan O’Halloran right here.

+ Nuggets Mailbag: Have a query in regards to the workforce? Ask Mike Singer right here.

+ Avs Mailbag: Have a query in regards to the workforce? Ask Mike Chambers right here.

+ Rockies Mailbag: Have a query in regards to the workforce? Ask Patrick Saunders right here.

Get in Contact

If you happen to see one thing that’s trigger for query or have a remark, thought or suggestion, e-mail me at dboniface@denverpost.com or tweet me @danielboniface.