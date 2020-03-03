couple-quarantined-on-diamond-princess-finally-arrives-back-home-to-minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Of all of the vacationers stepping via Minneapolis-St. Paul Worldwide Airport Monday night, none is likely to be extra grateful to lastly be again in Minnesota than Amy Ellefson and Ron Hildeen.

“I’m vacationed out,” Hildeen mentioned, with a smile on his face.

That’s in case you may even name the married couple’s 45 days away from dwelling a trip.

They have been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship final month, the place tons of of individuals contracted the Coronavirus, forcing them to be quarantined on board whereas docked in Japan’s Tokyo Bay.

They have been finally cleared to fly dwelling with different Individuals from the ship on a 747 jet turned cargo aircraft with no home windows.

“It was terrible,” Hildeen mentioned as he described how two of the moveable bogs on board failed, leaving solely two extra for all passengers on a flight that lasted 10 hours. “The other (toilets), imagine your worst outhouse.”

As soon as on American soil, the couple was quarantined once more at Travis Air Pressure Base in California as they awaited their check outcomes for the virus.

“The scariest thing for us too was if one of us were negative and one of us were positive it would be very stressful for being separated,” mentioned Ellefson.

Fortunate for them, the outcomes have been unfavorable. Hildeen joked that it was the one check he was glad to fail.

“You’re waiting for someone to come and tell you passed it or didn’t pass it, there’s not gray line. Just yes or no. Were you positive or were you negative,” he mentioned. “And then when the guys came to the door, they’re in full hazmat suits and they’re carrying the folder … The guy says, ‘How are you?’ And it’s like, ‘you tell me.’”

Each give credit score to their immune programs for preserving them from getting the virus. They mentioned a minimum of 20 individuals who flew to the air base with them contracted the virus.

“We both had flu shots before, maybe helped maybe it didn’t. We also had pneumonia shots and this thing usually comes back at you with pneumonia,” mentioned Hildeen.

They nonetheless needed to bide their time on base for 2 weeks the place fences line the property and board video games stored them busy. Employees cooked their meals and dealt with their laundry.

“They took care of us. The CDC was wonderful. But it just went on and on and on and on. And then it was anticipation with how you’re going to get home and when you’re going to get home,” mentioned Ellefson.

Now that they’re dwelling Ellefson is raring to get again into a traditional routine. Hildeen merely desires to eat a cheeseburger.

The journey again to Eden Prairie can be the ultimate leg of a memorable trip, for causes they by no means anticipated.

The couple have a free voucher for an additional cruise which they are saying they plan to make use of, nevertheless they’ll wait till the Coronavirus considerations die down.