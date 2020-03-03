could-bam-adebayo-be-the-heat’s-answer-to-stopping-giannis-antetokounmpo-in-the-playoffs?

The Warmth shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo in Monday’s 105-89 win over the Bucks, holding the MVP favourite to a season-low 13 factors on 6 of 18 taking pictures from the sphere only one night time after he scored 41 factors in opposition to the Hornets.

How did Miami handle to cease the seemingly most unstoppable staff and most unstoppable participant within the NBA? Look no additional than third-year middle Bam Adebayo, who’s rapidly rising as one of many league’s greatest defenders.

Time and time once more, Adebayo confirmed the flexibility to place the clamps on the Greek Freak through the use of his uncommon mixture of dimension, power and lateral quickness.

What could also be most spectacular about Adebayo is his motor as he appears to by no means give his opponent a second to relaxation. With the sport simply gained, he nonetheless went all out to dam this layup on the finish of the sport.

Pat Riley had excessive reward for Adebayo in an interview with ESPN’S Zach Lowe for a function story final month.

“He is the Zo [Mourning]. He is the UD [Udonis Haslem]. He is the Dwyane [Wade],” Riley advised Lowe. “They had been standard-bearers. Bam is that individual. He’s the true deal.”

Followers have began to take discover of Adebayo, who’s making a powerful case to make the NBA All-Defensive Staff this yr.

Adebayo has turn out to be greater than only a defensive stopper, although. His offensive manufacturing has jumped to 16.2 factors per recreation (up from 8.9 factors final season) on 57.2 % taking pictures. It might not be famous person stage scoring but, however the NBA All-Star Expertise Problem winner is a vital — perhaps crucial — cog within the machine for this Miami staff that could possibly be an enormous slayer come playoff time.

The Warmth presently sit fourth within the Japanese Convention standings, properly forward of the place many projected them forward of the season. Extra impressively, they have a profitable document in opposition to the Bucks (2-0), Raptors (2-0), 76ers (3-1) and Pacers (2-0). And each of their losses to the Celtics got here on the second night time of a back-to-back (the primary was performed with out head coach Erik Spoelstra).

If Adebayo’s efficiency in opposition to Antetokounmpo is any indicator, he could possibly be Miami’s go-to defensive stopper come playoff time, tasked with stopping expert bigs and athletic wings like Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, and Jayson Tatum. Miami additionally has Derrick Jones and Andre Iguodala to use defensive strain on wings.

The Warmth even have the three to go together with the D. They’re second within the NBA in 3-point taking pictures share (38.2 %) and seventh in 3-pointers made (13.four per recreation). Eight totally different gamers mixed to make 18 of 37 triples (48.6 %) in Monday’s win over the Bucks. If they’ll get guys like Duncan Robinson (43.Eight %), Jae Crowder (43.5 %) and Kelly Olynyk (42.Zero %) to proceed their scorching taking pictures, and so they can get strong contributions from Iguodala, they may doubtlessly make a run to the Japanese Convention Finals or additional.