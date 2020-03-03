coronavirus-quarantined-cruise-ship-passengers-in-san-antonio-to-be-released

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas couple and greater than 120 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been set to be launched from quarantine Tuesday in San Antonio, a day after metropolis leaders declared a public well being emergency and sought to delay the method so extra affected person testing might be carried out.

Leaders in San Antonio wished extra assurances that not one of the sufferers have been constructive for the brand new coronavirus after a lady was mistakenly launched from quarantine over the weekend, regardless of a constructive take a look at for the sickness.

On Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg mentioned solely passengers who have been symptom-free for your complete 14-day quarantine interval could be launched Tuesday. He additionally mentioned nobody could be launched if take a look at outcomes have been pending.

The passengers, together with Tyler and Rachel Torres of Irving, will probably be taken by bus from Lackland Air Pressure Base on to the airport in shifts Tuesday, Nirenberg mentioned.

“I’m pleased that the CDC has made changes, and I’m comfortable that the plan as presented will minimize the risk of exposure,” the mayor mentioned in a press release. “The release will be coordinated, not prolonged over several days, and passengers will not stay in local hotels and will go directly to the airport.”

The affected person who was launched over the weekend visited an area mall and airport earlier than she was introduced again into isolation as soon as the constructive take a look at was found, metropolis officers mentioned. However Nirenberg mentioned there haven’t been any identified circumstances of the sickness being transmitted in the neighborhood.

