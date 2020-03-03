coronavirus-fears-prompt-archdiocese-of-philadelphia-to-suspend-shaking-hands-during-sign-of-peace,-sharing-cups

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus is prompting change within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Pastors have been requested to droop shaking palms throughout the signal of peace.

Shared cups are additionally now off-limits.

“Eucharistic ministers, as usual, are required to wash or sanitize hands prior to distribution of communion. We will continue to monitor developments and directives from health agencies and take action accordingly,” Archdiocese spokesperson Kev Gavin mentioned.

There have been no confirmed circumstances of coronavirus domestically, however two individuals in Delaware are being examined.