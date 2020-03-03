corey-feldman-will-return-to-the-wendy-williams-show-on-tuesday-to-talk-his-movie-my-truth:-the-rape-of-2-coreys



Corey Feldman is making media rounds as he promotes his upcoming film My Reality: The Rape of two Coreys and on March 3, 2020, Corey Feldman will seem on The Wendy Williams Present. Corey beforehand appeared on the present on the launch of his e book Coreyography, the place he opened up about his painful experiences in Hollywood. Corey Feldman has sounded the alarm that Hollywood has a pedophile drawback for over a decade and he lastly has the means to disclose the names of six predators whom he says abused him and his buddy Corey Haim through the peak of their careers.

Although Corey first revealed the names of pedophiles who had abused him to police in 1993, when he was questioned about Michael Jackson, authorities didn’t act on the knowledge he had given them. It has taken Corey Feldman over 25 years to get the insurance coverage and authorized points are taken care of in order that he may come ahead and inform his story to the general public and reveal the names of the predators he says sexually and emotionally abused himself and Corey Haim. Corey Feldman introduced that he’ll identify six names of predators within the film that premieres on March 9, 2020, for a two-day premiere.

Corey Feldman tweeted about being on the present Monday and he and his spouse Courtney Anne thanked Wendy Williams for serving to to unfold the phrase about his film.

You might even see the tweet that Corey Feldman shared together with his followers beneath.

DONT MISS ME TOM ON @WendyWilliams #WENDYSHOW AS I RETURN four THE 1ST TIME IN ALMOST A DECADE! THE LAST TIME WE SPOKE WAS WHEN #COREYOGRAPHY CAME OUT!! WENDY SUPPORTED ME THEN, & GOD BLESS HER four HAVIN ME BACK ON 2 PROMOTE #MYTRUTHDOC #DONTMISSIT TIX AVAIL @ https://t.co/7g3YqIejXL — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 2, 2020

Corey Feldman appeared on The Wendy Wiliams Present again in 2013, when he wrote his autobiography Coreyography following the loss of life of his good buddy Corey Haim. Corey opened as much as Wendy about among the abuse, however the present blocked out a number of names because of authorized functions.

It’s unclear at this level whether or not Corey will let Wendy Williams see the film as she did with Dr. Oz. Throughout the film, Corey Feldman reveals the identify of the person who allegedly raped Corey Haim.

You might even see a video clip from Corey Feldman’s final go to to the Wendy Williams Present within the video participant beneath.

