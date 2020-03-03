corey-feldman-to-extend-my-truth:-the-rape-of-2-coreys-screening,-tickets-on-sale-now



Corey Feldman introduced that his documentary My Fact: The Rape of two Coreys, which chronicles the emotional and sexual abuse he and Corey Haim endured in Hollywood, might be prolonged for 2 days. Tickets are on sale now on the film’s official web site for the reside streaming occasion that can air on March 9, 2020, and for a second displaying on March 10, 2020. March 10, 2020, marks the 10-year anniversary of Corey Haim’s passing. Corey Feldman has acknowledged that he made a promise to Corey Haim, to inform the reality of his abuse if one thing ought to occur to him — Corey Feldman by no means believed he could be known as upon to maintain that promise.

Not solely will the documentary converse concerning the abuse the “two Coreys” (as they had been affectionately recognized by) endured, however it’ll additionally deal with the systemic drawback of Hollywood pedophilia and the necessity to guarantee stricter security measures for youngsters who work within the business.

In October 2017, Corey Feldman launched his Fact Marketing campaign, motivated by the latest revelations about Harvey Weinstein, who has now been convicted of legal sexual assault within the first diploma and rape within the third diploma. Talking to NBC Los Angeles, Corey Feldman acknowledged that his documentary My Fact: The Rape of two Coreys goes to launch the following sort of Harvey Weinstein motion.

You may even see Corey Feldman’s tweet the place he introduced the extension of the film’s screening under.

MAJOR #TRUTH UPD8!! four THOSE OF U WHO HAV NOT SEEN MY L8TEST TWITTER LIVE I MADE AN EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT! WE HAV NOW OFFICIALLY ADDED A 2ND STREAMING OF #MYTRUTHDOC ON MARCH 10TH! IT WILL STREAM A 2ND TIME EXACTLY 14 HRS L8R! SO @ 12PM PST BUY TIX @ https://t.co/fD5hiuwnDL #Kids2 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 2, 2020

Corey Feldman promised to call six individuals as Hollywood pedophiles and sexual predators and has reiterated that in My Fact: The Rape of two Coreys, he makes good on his promise and can identify all six.

In an look on the Dr. Ozshow, Corey Feldman revealed that he gave Dr. Oza sophisticated screening of the movie. After Dr. Ozdiscovered the identify of the person who allegedly raped Corey Haim, he responded that he was startled to listen to his identify.

Are you going to observe My Fact: The Rape of two Coreys when it premieres on March 9, 2020, and on March 10, 2020?

Corey Feldman is an envoy for Baby USA, a suppose tank that works on overturning statute of limitation legal guidelines in sexual abuse circumstances in order that extra victims might discover justice.



