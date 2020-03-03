colorado-district-attorney-asked-employee-for-hydrocodone-pills,-later-admitted-she-knew-it-was-a-crime

A Colorado district lawyer requested an worker if she may have the lady’s prescribed painkillers and later ingested the hydrocodone drugs, based on a grand jury indictment made public Monday.

Thirteenth Judicial District Legal professional Brittny Lewton later admitted to investigators that she knew asking for and taking the drugs was a criminal offense. However earlier than her interview with the investigators, she threatened to droop different workers within the workplace who have been trying to analyze what occurred, the indictment reveals.

Lewton, 40, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on three drug fees and one depend of official misconduct. A decide gave her a $10,000 private recognizance bond, which suggests she didn’t must pay any cash to depart jail as a result of she promised to seem at future court docket appearances.

Logan County Sheriff’s Workplace 13th Judicial District Legal professional Brittny Lewton

The investigation into the Japanese Plains prosecutor started on July 12 after an unnamed worker within the prosecutor’s workplace witnessed an trade between Lewton and a brand new worker.

That afternoon, the unnamed worker noticed Lewton method the brand new worker’s desk and choose up a bag of capsule bottles. Just a few hours later, Lewton approached the brand new worker’s desk once more and requested if she would “help a sister out,” based on the indictment.

The worker then gave Lewton the bag of drugs, from which Lewton retrieved a bottle and put it in her purse.

One other worker, who was not named within the indictment, then walked into the workplace of Chief Deputy District Legal professional Tony Gioia and instructed him what she noticed. Gioia reacted with disbelief and shock, the unnamed worker later instructed the grand jury.

The unnamed worker later referred to as Mike Jones, a DA’s investigator, and instructed him what she noticed. Jones then contacted the chief investigator within the workplace, Jeff Huston, and so they each determined to refer the report back to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Lewton then referred to as Jones, her workplace’s investigator, on July 16 and requested if he knew why CBI brokers have been at Gioia’s home. Jones mentioned Lewton sounded panicked. When Jones mentioned he couldn’t inform her, she threatened to fireplace him after which, when he nonetheless didn’t inform her, instructed him that he was suspended, based on the indictment.

The brand new worker, whose identify The Denver Submit is withholding as a result of she has not been charged with a criminal offense, admitted that she gave the drugs to Lewton in an interview with investigators, the indictment reveals. The girl additionally mentioned she later had second ideas about handing over the medicine. Investigators later confirmed that the drugs contained hydrocodone, a managed substance that’s categorised the identical as methamphetamine and cocaine in Colorado regulation.

Lewton instructed investigators that her worker gave her two drugs and that she took them later that evening, based on the indictment. A CBI investigator requested Lewton why she took the drugs.

“‘Cause I wanted to,” Lewton replied, according to the indictment. “I don’t know, trigger I simply did.”

The CBI agent then requested Lewton if she acknowledged that was a criminal offense.

“Yeah, I do,” Lewton mentioned.

Investigators later discovered that Lewton had her personal prescription for painkillers. Lewton stuffed a prescription for a 12-day provide of hydrocodone on July 9, three days earlier than the incident within the workplace.

Some workers members within the workplace instructed investigators that Lewton instructed them she had been reduce off from sure prescriptions, based on the indictment.

Lewton will stay the district lawyer, Lewton’s lawyer, Stan Garnett, mentioned final week. The case can be tried within the 13th Judicial District with an out of doors decide introduced in. Garnett declined to remark when requested Monday whether or not Lewton will nonetheless be concerned in prosecuting drug crimes in her jurisdiction.

Garnett did query the choice to cost Lewton with conspiracy to promote a managed substance and mentioned the fees have been uncommon.

“I’ve never seen this fact pattern charged like this,” mentioned Garnett, who beforehand labored because the Boulder County District Legal professional.

Lewton in 2012 was elected the district lawyer for the 13th Judicial District, which incorporates Package Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Wasghinton and Yuma counties.