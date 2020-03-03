cody-simpson-responds-to-miley-cyrus-pregnancy-rumors

Instagram

The winner of ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ season 1 laughs off the web chatters suggesting he’s anticipating a child along with his singer girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Cody Simpson has no plans to start out a household with girlfriend Miley Cyrus simply but.

The couple has been courting since final October 2019, following Miley’s separation from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth in August, and Australian singer Cody insisted throughout an look on the “At the moment” present he is specializing in his “music” over the rest proper now.

Cody Simpson has laughed off rumours he and his girlfriend Miley Cyrus expect a child.

“Oh yeah! I have been pregnant for years apparently…,” the 23-year-old joked when confronted with the hypothesis.

“You’ve got simply obtained to take it (rumours) in your stride and what I attempt to do is give attention to my work and what’s necessary to me,” he added. “For me, that is my work and my music.”

Followers started to invest the couple could possibly be taking it is relationship to the subsequent stage after Cody revealed to Australia’s The Sunday Telegraph newspaper that when the time comes to start out have youngsters, he “completely” plans to lift a household in his native Australia.

“I wish to return again in Australia for positive,” he mentioned. “I miss Australia rather a lot. I wish to come again extra. I’ll all the time have a house base in L.A., however Australia will all the time be primary.”