cody-simpson-addresses-miley-cyrus-pregnancy-rumors

And a child makes three?

On Monday, Cody Simpson paid a go to to At the moment Australia, the place the Aussie musician was requested to weigh in on rumors that he and Miley Cyrus had been anticipating their first youngster collectively. Whereas on the subject of what is to come back from the “Golden Factor” singer, Cody gave a cheeky response when requested if he was pregnant.

“Oh, yeah,” he instructed information anchors Karl Stefanovic and Alison Langdon. “I have been pregnant for years, apparently.”

After getting a chuckle out of the daytime tv hosts, Cody shared how he handles being on the heart of infinite hypothesis and scrutiny. “I imply, you simply gotta take it in stride,” he continued. “And, you understand, what I attempt to do is simply give attention to my work and what’s necessary to me, and for me it is my work and my music, so. The remainder simply sort of comes together with it. So, it is all a part of it and one thing you simply have to absorb stride and be cool with.”