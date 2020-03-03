class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-vail-resorts-over-401(k)-retirement-plan

By Taylor Sienkiewicz, Summit Every day

FRISCO — A category-action lawsuit filed in opposition to Vail Resorts accuses the corporate of failing to successfully monitor 401(okay) retirement plan investments.

The swimsuit was filed Feb. 24 by Baird Quinn, Greg Coleman Legislation, Crueger Dickinson and Jordan Lewis, and it alleges that Vail Resorts is in breach of its fiduciary duties outlined underneath the Worker Retirement Earnings Safety Act.

The plaintiff, Debra Kurtz, who’s a consultant of the category of members, claims she and all members within the Vail Resorts 401(okay) retirement plan suffered monetary hurt. The lawsuit focuses what it calls excessive administrative charges and poor web efficiency of the plan, which the plaintiff claims violate the corporate’s fiduciary obligation.

“These investment options and unreasonable fees cannot be justified,” the lawsuit reads. “Their presence confirms more than simply sloppy business practice; their presence is the result of a breach of the fiduciary duties owed by Vail to plan participants and beneficiaries.”

Learn extra on Summit Every day.

Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outside information despatched straight to your inbox.