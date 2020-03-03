chuck-d-responds-after-flavor-flav-says-he’s-disappointed-by-public-enemy-firing

Instagram

The Public Enemy co-founder insists Taste was not kicked out of the group resulting from their completely different political opinions following dispute over Bernie Sanders assist.

Taste Flav has responded after being fired from Public Enemy, admitting he is “very upset” in co-founder Chuck D.

The feud between the pair started after Chuck signed as much as carry out with offshoot band Public Enemy Radio at a Los Angeles rally for Bernie Sanders, resulting in Flav sending the politician a cease-and-desist discover to cease utilizing Public Enemy’s identify and his likeness in marketing campaign propaganda.

Chuck then hit again at his authentic bandmate, along with his lawyer insisting he “might carry out as Public Enemy if he ever wished to” as a result of “he’s the only real proprietor of the Public Enemy trademark,” and insisted on Twitter that his points with Flav’s stance do not stem from their political views.

A couple of hours later, an announcement from Public Enemy introduced they might be “transferring ahead with out” Flav, and the rapper responded on his personal Twitter web page on Monday evening, March 2, 2020.

“Are you kidding me proper now??? Over Bernie Sanders???” he tweeted. “You wanna destroy one thing we have constructed over 35 years OVER POLITICS??? All as a result of I do not wanna endorse a candidate… I am very upset in you and your selections proper now Chuck.”

He then added that he’s not Chuck’s “worker… I am your associate… you possibly can’t hearth me,” and tweeted, “There isn’t any Public Enemy with out Taste Flav… so let’s get it proper Chuck.”

Following his tweets, Public Enemy hit again in one other assertion, insisting they “didn’t half methods with Taste Flav over his political opinions.”

“Taste Flav has been on suspension since 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte profit in Atlanta, Georgia,” the assertion continued. “That was the final straw for the group.”

“He had beforehand missed quite a few dwell gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording periods and photograph shoots. He at all times selected to occasion over work.”

Flav has but to reply to the most recent Public Enemy assertion.