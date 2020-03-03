chris-matthews-retires-from-msnbc,-cites-comments-to-women

Veteran MSNBC host Chris Matthews stated he’s retiring from his present “Hardball,” citing his inappropriate feedback about girls.

Matthews opened his program with the announcement he was ending his run on the political hour that he began in 1997.

He stated compliments on a girl’s look that some males, himself included, thought have been OK “were never OK.”

He remained happy with the work he ‘s achieved on the present, he stated.

In a first-person story for GQ printed Feb. 28, freelance journalist Laura Bassett stated Matthews behaved inappropriately towards her when she was visitor on his present.

“In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump, Matthews looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?’ When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her,’” Bassett wrote. “Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. ‘You going out tonight?’ he asked.”

Bassett stated she written in regards to the encounter in a 2017 essay however didn’t title Matthews as a result of she was afraid of community retaliation, including, “I’m not anymore.”