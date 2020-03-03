chris-matthews-leaves-msnbc,-cites-inappropriate-comments-to-women

NEW YORK — Longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews abruptly retired from his “Hardball” present on Monday, apologizing for making inappropriate feedback about girls and following a brutal week the place he additionally took warmth from supporters of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

His exit got here after a weekend of discussions together with his bosses, three days after GQ ran a column by a contract journalist about her “own sexist run-in” with Matthews within the make-up room earlier than showing on his present.

Matthews opened his program Monday with the announcement, speaking in his acquainted staccato fashion, that he was ending his run on the political discuss present he began in 1997. After a industrial break, he was changed within the anchor chair by a shaken Steve Kornacki.

“This is the last ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC, and obviously this isn’t for lack of interest in politics,” Matthews stated.

He stated that “compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have incorrectly thought were OK were never OK. Not then, and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.”

The 74-year-old Matthews, who underwent prostate surgical procedure final yr, labored as a speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter and was prime aide to Home Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill earlier than turning to journalism as Washington bureau chief for the San Francisco Examiner. He had been speaking to MSNBC administration about retiring after the election, however he didn’t survive till Tremendous Tuesday.

He apologized final Monday for likening Sanders’ win within the Nevada caucus two nights earlier to the Nazi takeover of France. On Friday’s present, he confused the identities of South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison and Sen. Tim Scott, each black males.

And he was criticized for an uncomfortable interview with Warren following the presidential debate, asking if she believed Mike Bloomberg was mendacity when he denied telling a pregnant feminine worker of his information firm to terminate the being pregnant.

“Why would she lie?” Warren stated.

In her first-person story GQ story launched Friday, journalist Laura Bassett stated Matthews behaved inappropriately towards her when she was a visitor on his present in 2016.

Within the make-up room previous to the present, Matthews checked out her and stated “why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” she wrote.

“When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her,’” Bassett wrote. “Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. ‘You going out tonight?’ he asked.”

Bassett stated she wrote in regards to the encounter in a 2017 essay however didn’t title Matthews as a result of she was afraid of community retaliation, including, “I’m not anymore.”

It was observed by outsiders when Matthews didn’t seem on MSNBC’s protection of the South Carolina main on Saturday night time.

Crew members backstage at “Hardball” on Monday discovered of their boss’ exit about an hour and a half earlier than Matthews’ assertion. There have been audible gasps within the inexperienced room from company ready to go on for the primary section once they listened to the announcement the identical time as viewers. Shortly after he made his assertion, Matthews left the studio together with his spouse and household.

MSNBC stated there will probably be rotating subs within the time slot earlier than a everlasting substitute is called for the host who has been a mainstay of the community’s lineup since two years after MSNBC launched.

Even earlier than his final week, there was some discontent amongst Sanders supporters about Matthews’ lack of enthusiasm for his or her candidate, placing the information community that appeals to a liberal viewers at odds with a possible liberal presidential nominee.

Kornacki, on the finish of Monday’s present, stated he watched the present as a young person.

“Chris has plenty of intellect but he also was willing to wear his heart on his sleeve,” he stated. “That’s what made him compelling viewing.”

Washington Publish columnist Kathleen Parker tweeted that she’s writing an offended column about his exit.

“Chris Matthews is a friend of mine,” she wrote. “He and I have flirted unabashedly for 20 years. This is an atrocious end to a noble, happy-warrior career. I will continue to be his friend.”

____

Related Press writers Lynn Elber in Los Angeles and Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed to this story.