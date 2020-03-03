chris-brown’s-baby-mama,-ammika-harris,-posts-photo-of-her-new-tattoo-in-honor-of-baby-aeko-and-accidentally-creates-tons-of-drama-for-this-reason-as-rumors-say-singer-has-moved-on-from-rihanna

Ammika Harris lately took to social media the place she shared the picture of her candy tribute to her child boy, Aeko, whom she shares with singer Chris Brown.

The younger mannequin has the time of beginning of her son tattooed on her finger. Ammika’s image additionally revealed completely manicured nails and a hoop.

The picture quickly grabbed the eye of many who discovered her gesture very touching. Whereas others went after Ammika over the ring and instructed her Chris would by no means marry her.

A supporter wrote: “Y’all it’s her tattoo 😭🤦🏽‍♀️.. she got a tattoo for her baby .. look at her fingers it’s in red.”

A critic said: “Chris will never marry you …. keep dreaming karrueche is his soul mate and twin flame.”

A defender shared: “Never say “Never” you don’t know what Ammikaaa & Chris have rising behind doorways. Not each single facet of their relationship or “not” must be broadcast & undoubtedly doesn’t require our approval.”

One other particular person claimed: “Geez, get a life! If you are going to follow someone, then at least be polite. And … people move on, just in case apparently, you have not noticed K is apparently pleased in a relationship with V, Ri is happy in her world, and Chris is in a happy place of his own. His and A relationship and child is their business.”

A supply lately spoke to Hollywood Life and defined that Chris has moved on from Rihanna and is now targeted on Ammika.

The insider shared: “Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna on her birthday for the simple fact that the day is about her, plain and simple. Chris is pleased just doing his own thing and is focused on his kids, Ammika (Harris), and his career at the moment. Chris is in a really good place in his life right now, and he’s sure Rihanna is too. They’re living separate lives, and it is what it is.”

The pal added: “Chris didn’t reach out to Rihanna for her birthday, and that is OK. Chris didn’t feel obligated to, and Rihanna didn’t expect birthday wishes from him. If they are in the same room, they will be cool and friendly with each other, but they aren’t going to be in frequent contact and are not in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is just not the relationship and friendship they have anymore.”

Is Chris actually completed with Rihanna?



Submit Views:

73





