championship-team-of-the-month

We take look again on the high performers from the Championship in February, with eight golf equipment represented in WhoScored.com’s Staff of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Christian Walton (Blackburn) – 7.16

Walton made the fourth most saves (25) within the league in February and turned supplier along with his first help of the season of their 2-2 draw with Brentford. Solely two goalkeepers saved extra clear sheets than the 24-year-old (three).

Proper-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds) – 7.56

Ayling made extra correct passes (364) than every other Championship participant final month. Leeds could have began February poorly, however they recovered nicely and have not conceded in every of their final 4 league matches.

Centre-back: Liam Cooper (Leeds) – 7.41

The second Leeds participant to function, Cooper’s 359 correct passes was second solely to Ayling within the Championship final month. His first league aim of the marketing campaign got here within the 1-1 draw with Brentford final month.

Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) – 7.23

Hutchinson bagged his fifth aim of the season within the Lions’ 1-Zero win at Preston, that victory marking Hutchinson’s finest rated league efficiency of the month. 17 clearances, 20 interceptions and 18 tackles helped the centre-back earn his place on this XI.

Left-back: Conor Townsend (West Brom) – 7.38

West Brom could have ended February on a bitter notice, falling to a shock 1-Zero house defeat to Wigan, however the month was a stable one for Townsend, whose first WhoScored.com Man of the Match award of the season was received within the 2-Zero win over Luton to kick February off.

Proper midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom) – 7.41

Pereira had a direct hand in three league objectives in February, as he scored one and assisted two, along with his sole aim sufficient to contribute in direction of the WhoScored.com Man of the Match gong within the Baggies’ 2-1 win at Studying. Solely two gamers made extra key passes than Pereira (19) in February.

Central midfield: Nick Powell (Stoke) – 7.64

Powell had a direct hand in 4 objectives final month, scoring one and helping three to assist Stoke draw back from the relegation zone. The 25-year-old additionally received extra WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards (three) than every other participant.

Central midfield: Filip Krovinovic (West Brom) – 7.41

Ending off West Brom’s contingent, Krovinovic doubled his aim and help return for the season in February, having netted within the 2-Zero win at Millwall and registered a decisive help within the 2-1 victory at Studying. His solely help got here from 16 key passes through the month.

Left midfield: Mentioned Benrahma (Brentford) – 7.60

Benrahma, who additionally made the staff in January, netted 5 occasions for promotion-chasing Brentford final month, that the joint-second finest return within the division. The Algerian’s 20 profitable dribbles was the third-highest in England’s second tier.

Striker: Famara Diedhiou (Bristol Metropolis) – 7.53

Of the three league objectives Diedhiou scored final month, two had been decisive in victories over QPR and Derby, each video games which noticed him win the WhoScored.com Man of the Match award. The 27-year-old additionally received a commendable 45 headed battles.

Striker: Kieffer Moore (Wigan) – 7.68

Moore is the WhoScored.com Championship Participant of the Month. The Wigan striker had a direct hand in 5 objectives, scoring three, together with a brace at Cardiff. The Latics star additionally received the second-most aerial duels (57) within the Championship.