cassie-ventura,-alex-fine,-and-their-baby,-frankie,-are-the-epitome-of-family-goals-in-new-photos

In December, Cassie Ventura Tremendous welcomed an cute child woman named Frankie Tremendous, and since then, she has been glowing in each image.

The previous mannequin didn’t disappoint along with her newest picture shoot, the place she is smiling ear to ear subsequent to her husband, Alex Tremendous, who’s holding their child daughter.

Cassie posted one picture the place she is getting a candy kiss from Alex. Whereas in one other, the joyful mother and father squeeze their daughter between them.

Followers are delighted that Cassie ended her poisonous romance with Diddy and has moved on along with her life.

One supporter defined: “How do both of them look good? 😩😩😩😩 Their daughter is adorable when your life changes just like that 😍. This is perfect. They look beautiful, and the baby girl is super cute 💕. Look what happens when you leave a toxic relationship!!!!”

This follower defined: “Exact love that your dad and I have felt for you every. Single. Day. She really is so perfect. ❤️The most beautiful family ever! The Fine Family. 😍♥️😍 God blessed and prospered this family even more in Jesus’s name 😭I think I may know the prayer because I found my husband after getting out a toxic relationship, but they rich so I ain’t get that part of the prayer. 😂😂😂”

One other social media person acknowledged: “She looks like her mama here 😩😩! Precious. Nahhhh, like all of you, TOO, CUUUUTE!!! I want a baby today!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 when you stop holding on to things that aren’t meant for you beautiful things happen, hopefully, diddy can stop playing games & settle down ….. everyone deserves true love & happiness. 😩”

This fan stated: “That baby is pretty… go ahead with all of you fine selves. She really started her a whole family 😩 I Stan.. don’t waste any more time. See how God gave her her blessing and everything she desired after leaving a dead-end relationship. Happy for her.”

A fifth commenter shared: “Word. Women who focus on men too much do terribly in relationships. Focus on being positive, and usually, a decent dude will follow. Making The Band new contestants take note: this what happens when you don’t mess with Diddy.”

Cassie is blossoming in her new position as a mom.



Put up Views:

0





