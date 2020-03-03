cassie-shares-new-family-photo-with-husband-alex-fine-&-newborn-daughter-frankie

Roommates, Cassie continues to be basking within the glow of being a brand new spouse and mother, so it’s anticipated that she would wish to share glimpses of her household life along with her followers. In a latest picture posted to her Instagram, Cassie unveiled a brand new have a look at her husband Alex Positive and their new child daughter Frankie.

As we beforehand reported, after getting engaged again in August 2019 and marrying a brief two weeks later, Cassie and her husband Alex Positive grew to become first-time mother and father in the beginning of December in Los Angeles. The couple introduced the arrival of their daughter, Frankie Positive, who reportedly weighed eight lbs., four oz. at start.

Cassie, 33, and her private coach husband Alex, 26, made the preliminary being pregnant announcement, in June 2019 when Cassie stated, “We couldn’t be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives.”

In the newest picture of the household of three, Cassie, Alex and child Frankie are posted up hugging tightly for a household flick. Cassie merely captioned the picture with a single coronary heart emoji to clearly specific how a lot love she’s feeling lately.

Simply after her marriage ceremony final August, Cassie admitted that she initially didn’t wish to be a pregnant bride, stating:

“At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride! I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding.”

Congrats to the Positive household!

