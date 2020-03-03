carrie-underwood-gives-update-on-her-family-following-devastating-nashville-tornado

Carrie Underwood and extra stars are sending their like to Nashville following the devastating twister.
The nation singer, who lives within the Tennessee metropolis, has shared an replace on her household following the extreme climate in a single day. Throughout her look on Tuesday’s episode of the At this time present, Underwood stated that her household is doing alright, however famous that her husband, Mike Fisher and children Jacob and Isaiah, needed to go to their “protected room” early this morning
“He stated he needed to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and seize the boys and brought them all the way down to, we now have slightly protected room in our home,” Underwood defined. “I wager everyone was crying.”
Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Seacrest and former Nashville star Connie Britton are among the many celebs additionally sending their ideas and prayers to town.
“Sending a lot like to my Nashville folks after the twister,” Britton tweeted. “Keep sturdy.”
“Praying for everybody in Nashville and Center Tennessee coping with the aftermath of final evening’s twister,” Witherspoon wrote to her followers. “I am simply heartbroken and saying particular prayers for the households who misplaced family members. Please keep protected.”
Seacrest additionally took to Twitter to write down, “Serious about my household, buddies, and colleagues affected by the Nashville twister. My coronary heart is with your complete group as they recuperate from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville.”
In response to a photograph from East Nashville, Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted, “My god. I used to 2 blocks from right here. Lovely neighborhood and wonderful folks. That is terrible.”
