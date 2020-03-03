candice-bergen-‘over-the-moon-excited’-to-be-first-time-grandmother

WENN/Nicky Nelson

The ‘Murphy Brown’ star spills that her daughter, Vogue contributing editor Chloe Malle, is anticipating a toddler with husband Graham Albert after 4 years of marriage.

Actress Candice Bergen is getting ready to tackle a brand new function as a first-time grandmother.

The “Murphy Brown” star’s daughter, Vogue contributing editor Chloe Malle, is anticipating a child together with her husband, Graham Albert, this spring, and Bergen could not be extra thrilled.

“We’re simply over-the-moon excited,” the 73-year-old gushed to Individuals.com. “Oh, are you kidding? I can not wait.”

Bergen admits she has been patiently ready for Malle, whose father is late French director Louis Malle, to begin a household of her personal, however she by no means wished to strain her solely little one.

“I do know higher than to have recommended it to her, so I’ve by no means requested her, ‘Are you going to have a child?’ I have been very discreet, however I am simply thrilled for her,” Bergen shared.

The actress reveals Malle, 34, is due in Could, however she is “type of over being pregnant” – and is counting right down to her tot’s arrival.

“She’s had an excellent being pregnant and really problem-free, so she’s been blessed,” Bergen added.

Malle and Albert wed in 2015.