Entertainment Can You Guess The Celebrity From Their Extreme Close-Up? By Gsr - March 3, 2020 0 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Community How properly are you aware these faces? Posted on March 02, 2020, 20:22 GMT Who’s she? Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures Through Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures Who’s he? Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures Through Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures Which Kardashian is that this? Michael Loccisano/Wire Picture Through Michael Loccisano/Wire Picture Who is that this? Fox Through Fox Who is that this? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Pictures Through Dia Dipasupil/Getty Pictures Who is that this? Kevin Winter/Getty Pictures Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Through Kevin Winter/Getty Pictures Who is that this? Nicholas Hunt/Getty Pictures for Tribeca Movie Pageant Through Picture by: Andrew H. Walker Who is that this Golden Woman? Brad Barket/Getty Pictures Through Brad Barket/Getty Pictures