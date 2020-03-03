Can You Guess The Celebrity From Their Extreme Close-Up?

By
Gsr
-
0
1
can-you-guess-the-celebrity-from-their-extreme-close-up?

Community

How properly are you aware these faces?

Posted on

  1. Who’s she?

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures


    Through Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures

  2. Who’s he?

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures


    Through Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures

  3. Which Kardashian is that this?

    Michael Loccisano/Wire Picture


    Through Michael Loccisano/Wire Picture

  4. Who is that this?

    Fox


    Through Fox

  5. Who is that this?

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty Pictures


    Through Dia Dipasupil/Getty Pictures

  6. Who is that this?

    Kevin Winter/Getty Pictures

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson


    Through Kevin Winter/Getty Pictures

  7. Who is that this?

    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Pictures for Tribeca Movie Pageant


    Through Picture by: Andrew H. Walker

  8. Who is that this Golden Woman?

    Brad Barket/Getty Pictures


    Through Brad Barket/Getty Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here