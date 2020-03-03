can-canucks-stop-dangerous-skid-before-it’s-too-late?

It will probably by no means be simple, can it?

It looks like simply yesterday the Vancouver Canucks have been sitting fairly in second place within the Pacific Division with a playoff berth nearly assured. Now, a season beforehand full of pleasure and optimism for Vancouver immediately appears at risk of derailment.

After a devastating blown lead towards Columbus on Sunday evening, the workforce has slumped to a three-game dropping streak and is 4-7-1 in its final 12 video games. In accordance with The Athletic, Vancouver’s possibilities of making the playoffs have been greater than 90 p.c just some weeks in the past. That determine has now dipped to 64 p.c.

So ought to Canucks followers begin to panic? Properly, the workforce’s success earlier this season was largely down to 2 issues: an elite power-play unit and good goaltending.

The excellent news is that the power-play remains to be one of many best within the league. Throughout their hunch, the Canucks have scored at the very least one purpose on the facility play in eight of 12 video games, changing 32 p.c of their alternatives. That is exceptionally good particular groups play. They’ve additionally averaged over three targets a recreation in that stretch, which is true round what they have been averaging all through the entire season up till that time.

Clearly, offense isn’t the drawback.

The goaltending, however, has been suspect. Jacob Markstrom’s damage has been an enormous blow to the workforce, along with his backups struggling to manage. Thatcher Demko merely hasn’t been at his greatest after being thrust into the starter’s position, giving up weak targets towards Ottawa on Thursday and Toronto on Saturday.

New addition Louis Domingue wasn’t a lot better on Sunday towards Columbus, giving up three targets within the third interval to permit the comeback.

It is unfair to blame the whole lot on the goalies, in fact. Vancouver’s skaters have been outshot 421-371 over the previous 12 contests. Markstrom began six video games of these video games, Demko began 5 and Domingue began one.

As at all times, girl luck has additionally been concerned. The Canucks have had greater than their fair proportion of dangerous bounces, together with one which led to Columbus’ game-winning purpose on Sunday. Nonetheless, the earlier Markstrom returns, the higher.

Within the meantime, the remainder of the workforce has to determine the best way to get again on monitor earlier than it is too late. It nonetheless has a superb probability of creating the playoffs contemplating its expertise on the roster, however Nashville, Winnipeg, and Phoenix are all lurking.

It has been 4 lengthy years with no playoff look in Vancouver, and to let this season slip away could be a painful blow to a younger and promising group of gamers.