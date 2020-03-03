campaigns-make-final-push-before-super-tuesday-in-bay-area

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Polls within the Bay Space open at 7 a.m. on Tremendous Tuesday. California is the most important prize on the map by far, with greater than 400 delegates at stake.

Carrying indicators that learn “Chinese for Mike 2020,” supporters walked via Chinatown in San Francisco in a last push earlier than Tremendous Tuesday. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will seem on ballots Tuesday for the primary time. Will probably be the primary take a look at with voters after spending half a billion {dollars} of his personal cash on his marketing campaign.

“We’re optimistic, but I think obviously he came in late,” mentioned supporter Steven Lee, half proprietor of Sam Wo Restaurant. “We’re all businessmen here, so we think of him as a businessman.”

Warren campaigners working the telephone strains (CBS)

On the Workforce Warren “Get Out The Vote” telephone financial institution in North Seaside, volunteers have been busy making calls Monday night. The marketing campaign says final month they raised $29 million, with $250,000 coming from first time donors.

Within the Tenderloin, Bernie Sanders volunteers went door to door.

“I’m voting and I’m out here for Bernie because I support a Green New Deal, I support Medicare For All and I support education,” mentioned volunteer Teddy Barger. “I don’t want my friends to be drowning under debt.”

Bernie Sanders led the newest CBS Ballot Monday night over the remaining Democratic candidates at 31% for first selection voters.

“I was very surprised to learn about Pete Buttigieg,” mentioned Janel Abrahami of San Francisco. “I did not see that coming. And it doesn’t impact my decision today. I had always been behind Warren.”

In California, greater than 2.7 million voters had returned ballots in early voting as of Monday. Paul Baldo was one in all them.

“I voted for Amy Klobuchar. I really like her politics. I think she could definitely bring people together and unfortunately she did drop out, but a vote is a vote,” mentioned Baldo of San Francisco. “I still wanted to express my ideas through that.”