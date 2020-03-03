broncos-mailbag:-which-players-stood-out-during-nfl-combine-workouts?

Denver Put up Broncos author Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically through the offseason.

Ryan, who impressed you on the NFL Mix that might presumably be with the Broncos within the fall? Personally, I’d like to see receiver Henry Ruggs III come to Denver.

— Micah, Wichita, Kan.

Let’s lead off with Ruggs (Alabama). He had the quickest 40-yard sprint time on the mix at 4.27 seconds. Quick guys are speculated to run quick in this sort of setting so Ruggs ought to be inspired. If he’s there at No. 15, the Broncos ought to think about him. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson ran a 4.39 40 and he might be the second cornerback off the board after Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah. And offensive tackles Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) and Mekhi Becton (Louisville) confirmed nice athleticism. However my gold medal goes to Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who ran a 4.39-second 40. He could not get previous Carolina with the seventh choose, although.

Do you assume it could be a greater thought for the Broncos to draft a backup quarterback or choose one up in free company?

— JD Phillips, La Porte, Texas

Basic supervisor John Elway prefers a veteran backup. That might permit Drew Lock to have a sounding board within the assembly room when he’s not speaking to coordinator Pat Shurmur and place coach Mike Shula. The problem for Elway is discovering a participant who willingly indicators because the backup figuring out he received’t be engaged in a coaching camp competitors. Don’t rule out Case Keenum, whose identify I floated final week. He left the Broncos final March on good phrases and had his greatest season as a professional (Minnesota, 2017) when Shurmur was his play-caller. In the event that they don’t signal a veteran, Brandon Allen is a restricted free agent and Brett Rypien is below contract.

Now that Drew Lock is, nicely, “locked in” because the Broncos beginning quarterback, who do you see as his backup? Joe Flacco and his $20-something million contract looks like a nasty resolution. I haven’t seen sufficient of Brett Rypien to have an opinion on him, however what do you concentrate on bringing Brandon Allen again into the fold?

— Michael Timmons, Colorado Springs

To piggy-back off the earlier query, Flacco’s launch is principally a fait accompli; anyone who truly thought he was an choice to be the Broncos’ No. 2 in 2020 … nicely, by no means thoughts. Rypien is unproven however he’ll get an opportunity to play rather a lot within the preseason video games. If a veteran isn’t acquired, I’d think about Allen due to his expertise (three begins, higher than nothing) however largely as a result of he was actually useful to Lock final December.

Denver wants a No. 2 receiver and Marquise Goodwin is probably going obtainable for commerce from San Francisco. I think about his commerce worth and contract to be comparatively low and his pace might be a vital ingredient to this offense. Suppose he’s value a flyer?

— Joe, Dighton, Mass.

If the Broncos are concerned with Goodwin, they may as nicely look ahead to him to get minimize earlier than March 18. Solely then would he be value a flyer, and I’d nonetheless have pause. Goodwin had a 56-catch yr in 2017 and signed a three-year, $18.85 million contract. However within the final two years he performed in 20 of 32 video games and had solely 35 catches. The 49ers can create $3.7 million in wage cap area by chopping him. Goodwin has nice pace (4.27-second 40-yard sprint on the 2013 mix), however his sturdiness ought to be a priority and he warrants solely a team-friendly contract.

Whereas taking a look at Pat Shurmur’s historical past, the operating backs he has had actually stood out to me. Stephen Jackson (St. Louis), DeMarco Murray (Philadelphia) and Saquon Barkley (Giants). Clearly all nice backs, however if you happen to common the dimensions and workload of these guys you’re taking a look at a couple of 6-foot-2, 235-pound again who can contact the ball 30-plus instances week in and week out. Do you assume Phillip Lindsay is a match for what Shurmur desires to do or may he presumably change up his teaching model to accommodate Lindsay? Secondly, do you count on to proceed to see the Royce Freeman/Lindsay cut up or will Shurmur need one man to do all of it like he has had up to now?

— Steve, Forks, Wash.

Because it was the earlier two years, we will put Shurmur’s use of Barkley below the microscope. In 2018, Barkley had 261 carries-1,307 yards-11 touchdowns and 91 catches-721 yards-four touchdowns, adopted by 217-1,003-six and 52-438-two in 2019. Barkley missed three video games in ’19 due to an ankle sprain. Barkley, and beforehand Jackson and Murray, are old-school backs in that they will deal with the heavy workload. It was fascinating to see how the Broncos had been poking round on operating backs, together with Ohio State’s J.Okay. Dobbins, on the mix. However Dobbins is barely 5-foot-9. Might Elway make investments a third-round choose (he has three of them) on a operating again that might workforce with Lindsay and change Freeman? Probably. As for Lindsay’s match, coordinator tailors his offense to suit the expertise on-hand. Lastly, I’d envision a cut up of the carries no matter who the backs are.

Ryan, do you see an even bigger function for fullback Andy Janovich in Pat Shurmur’s offense than he had final yr with Wealthy Scangarello?

— Kyle, Denver

A preseason pectoral harm and a Week 11 dislocated elbow restricted Janovich to seven video games and solely 130 offensive snaps final yr, so he didn’t have an opportunity to flourish in Scangarello’s scheme. Shurmur’s repute is utilizing “11” personnel (three receiver/one tight finish/one again) as his base package deal, however Janovich is simply starting a three-year contract so will probably be as much as Shurmur to make use of his ability set.

