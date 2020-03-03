britney-spears-regrets-the-tattoo-she-got-with-ex-kevin-federline:-‘guess-i-should-remove-it’

Britney Spears is considering eradicating the matching cube tattoo she obtained with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 14 years after divorcing him.

When Britney Spears married Kevin Federline in 2004, the couple celebrated by getting matching tattoos. She obtained a pair of pink cube inked on her left wrist whereas Kevin did the identical, together with his in blue throughout a visit to Dublin, Eire. Two years later Brit filed for divorce and she or he’s simply now getting round to eager about erasing the ink that hyperlinks her to her ex. The 38-year-old singer shared a photograph to her Instagram on March 3, 2020 that confirmed the cube and informed followers she may take away it.

“Albert Einstein once said ‘God does not play dice with the universe”‘…. so possibly I shouldn’t have gotten the pink cube 7 on my left arm 🤔🤔🤔🤔🎲🎲 !!!!! I don’t even like ink …. guess I ought to take away it ?!?!!!!” she captioned the pic. Followers have been break up with one writing, “It’s kind of iconic. I say keep it. 😘,” and one other including, “NOOO QUEEN that tattoo is ICONIC.” A number of others agreed with Brit, commenting that it was time to take away it.

For somebody who says she doesn’t like ink, Britney truly has 9 tattoos. Albeit she obtained most of her ink executed in her youthful years. She obtained her first one at 18, which consisted of a bit of fairy on her decrease again. She obtained her second inking in 2001, the place she wished the Chinese language symbols for “mysterious and amazing” on her proper hip. Though the lettering truly spelled out the phrase “strange.” She later had the tatt surrounded by petals to type a flower. In 2003 she obtained two foot tattoos, first having a butterfly flying above a vine added to her proper foot then getting a wildflower inked on one in every of her toes.

Britney briefly turned to the faith Kabbalah in early 2004 when she was going by way of a traumatic time and sought life recommendation from religious follower Madonna, 61. She obtained a message about “healing” in Hebrew on the again of her neck in Could of that 12 months, though she later had it eliminated in 2008. In 2007 she obtained two tatts in a single session, with sizzling pink lips added to her proper wrist and a cross on her left stomach. Her remaining inking got here in 2009, when she obtained a tiny black triangle tattoo on her proper hand.