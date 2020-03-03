bowman-makes-case-to-keep-his-hendrick-ride

There’s a sturdy crop of drivers headed into free company this summer time and Alex Bowman has hardly been on the prime of the record.

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Cincinnati Chevrolet, races through the NASCAR Cup Collection Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photograph by Stacy Revere/Getty Photographs)

Brad Keselowski is a former Cup Collection champion, Kyle Larson is taken into account the way forward for NASCAR and Ryan Blaney is poised for a breakout season. Erik Jones is set to not be the lowest-performing driver at Joe Gibbs Racing, whereas Corey LaJoie is amongst a handful of younger drivers determined for an opportunity to drive aggressive automobiles.

Bowman was in LaJoie’s scenario, a bunch of second- and third-tier drivers routinely handed over by the highest groups. They accept underfunded groups, typically must convey their very own sponsorship, don’t make a lot of a wage and by no means have a good shot to win every week.

“Every year is a contract year. Every year of my life in the Cup Series has been a contract year,” Bowman stated. “I’ve had contracts and two weeks before Daytona read a tweet that said I’m not going to Daytona.”

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Valvoline Chevrolet, speaks with the media through the NASCAR Cup Collection 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona Worldwide Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Seashore, Florida. (Photograph by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Photographs)

His break got here in 2016 when the 22-year-old took his first huge step away from driving unhealthy race automobiles. Bowman patched collectively 9 Xfinity Collection races with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s workforce and was obtainable when Earnhardt was sidelined for a protracted portion of that season with lingering results from a number of concussions. Hendrick Motorsports referred to as Bowman for 10 of these races and he grabbed the primary pole of his profession and notched three top-10 finishes as an alternative.

Bowman once more refused gradual automobiles all of 2017. He ran simply 3 times all 12 months — one Truck Collection race, twice within the Xfinity Collection and nothing in any respect in Cup — and practiced his craft on simulators whereas ready to be thought-about for a seat in a automotive that may really win.

His plan labored to perfection when Earnhardt retired after the 2017 season and Rick Hendrick gave Bowman the No. 88 Chevrolet.

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Cincinnati Chevrolet, leads a pack of automobiles through the NASCAR Cup Collection Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photograph by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Photographs)

However going into the ultimate 12 months of a three-year contract, Bowman understood it was going to be a wrestle to maintain that seat contemplating what number of drivers shall be obtainable on the finish of the season. Hendrick already wants a driver to exchange seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson when he steps again from a full schedule.

So Bowman opened the 12 months decided to not lose the No. 88.

He certified second for the Daytona 500, may need had an opportunity to win final week at Las Vegas if not for a late warning after which lastly made his solution to victory lane Sunday in California with a dominating run. It was Bowman’s second profession Cup victory in 156 begins, each within the Hendrick Chevrolet, and first alternative to persuade his boss he desires to maintain his seat.

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Cincinnati Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after profitable the NASCAR Cup Collection Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photograph by Stacy Revere/Getty Photographs)

“Hendrick Motorsports is where I want to be. It’s where I want to stay for the rest of my career,” Bowman stated. “There’s a lot of outside pressure. There’s a lot of pressure from myself. I just want to win races. That’s all there is to it. When I come here and don’t run well and people think I look mad or upset or I’m not friendly, you’re dang right, I want to win races. I don’t like running bad.”

The victory locked Bowman into the 16-driver playoff discipline simply three weeks into the season. He’s the primary Hendrick driver to win this 12 months and the primary to win within the new Chevrolet Camaro. The automotive struggled by means of two seasons after its introduction and Chevrolet was shut out of the championship finale each years. NASCAR allowed the producer to make adjustments previous to this season and Bowman led three Camaros within the prime 4 at California.

“When Chevrolet said they’re going to commit to working hard to try to improve the body, that put a sense of morale throughout the whole shop, throughout the whole team, a lot of positive attitudes toward it,” stated crew chief Greg Ives. “We need to take that positive momentum of the hard work Chevy put in and we needed to put that to results on the racetrack, whether it was top 10, top 5’s.”

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Cincinnati Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after profitable the NASCAR Cup Collection Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photograph by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Photographs)

Operating properly early within the season is the increase Ives wants for his driver and crew. The wrestle with the Camaro since 2017, plus the retirements of Jeff Gordon and Earnhardt, knocked Hendrick Motorsports down a peg. Whereas Joe Gibbs Racing received a file 19 races final season and the title, Hendrick drivers received simply 4 races and three have been by Chase Elliott.

“It’s great to have the win, but continuously building that momentum is something that is needed in the shop environment,” Ives stated. “It’s needed when the guys turn on the TV and they see the racing we had and their product was on the racetrack competing. It’s a totally different vibe, totally different feeling.”

Does the early season win give Bowman any leverage in contract talks with Hendrick?

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Cincinnati Chevrolet, celebrates his win within the NASCAR Cup Collection Auto Membership 400 at Auto Membership Speedway on March 01, 2020 in Fontana, California. (Photograph by Meg Oliphant/Getty Photographs)

Ives answered for him: “No, he’s going to need multiple wins, so we’re going to work on that.”

Bowman laughed at his crew chief, then admitted there may be extra work to be finished the subsequent 33 weeks.

“I’m as motivated as ever, doing everything I can to try to be the best on and off the racetrack as I can be,” he stated. “Hopefully we can make that happen. It is a contract year, but honestly every year of my career has been a contract year, so it’s not much different.”

