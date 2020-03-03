body-cam-footage-shows-moments-leading-up-to-fatal-police-shooting-of-actress-vanessa-marquez

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Newly-released physique cam footage reveals the tense moments earlier than actress Vanessa Marquez was shot to loss of life by South Pasadena police in 2018.

An undated {photograph} of former “ER” actress Vanessa Marquez. (NBC)

In August 2018, South Pasadena law enforcement officials went to the residence of “ER” and “Stand and Deliver” actress Vanessa Marquez for a welfare examine.

A report from the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s Justice System Integrity Division says officers discovered packages piled up on the entrance door and hoarding situations earlier than they situated her in a bed room. When she noticed the officers, Marquez screamed and commenced experiencing seizures on her mattress, in accordance with the report.

Marquez gave the impression to be about 80 kilos and frail from not consuming for 5 days, the report stated. Paramedics and a psychological well being evaluator had been referred to as in, and so they decided she was a hazard to herself, gravely disabled and ought to be evaluated at a hospital.

However she refused to go to the hospital, and as an alternative pulled out a pair of scissors and what officers believed to be a black handgun, in accordance with the report.

(credit score: LA County District Legal professional’s Workplace)

The officers backed out of the residence and took up a place on the backside of a flight of stars. The report stated they ordered her a number of occasions to drop the gun and present her arms, however when she raised the gun, the officers opened hearth.

Marquez died within the capturing. The investigation later decided the previous actress had been holding a BB gun.

The report from the District Legal professional’s workplace decided that the officers had been justified of their actions.

Marquez’s mom is suing the division for wrongful loss of life.