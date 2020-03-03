bloomington-police-investigate-death-of-4-month-old-girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bloomington Police Division is investigating the demise of a 4-month-old lady that occurred early on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officials responded to the Days Inn lodge on Normandale Boulevard to studies of a kid not respiratory simply earlier than Four a.m.

On scene they discovered an unconscious 4-month-old lady together with her dad and mom. First responders tried to save lots of the kid, and she or he was transported to Youngsters’s Hospital.

On the hospital, the lady was pronounced useless.

No arrests have been made and police say the dad and mom are cooperating with the on-going investigation.