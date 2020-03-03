black-owned-company-honey-pot’s-target-commercial-had-racists-leaving-negative-reviews-for-brand,-social-media-responds-with-support-for-the-company

Black Twitter to the rescue! After a gaggle of offended individuals blew up the Trustpilot evaluation web page for the black-owned female care firm Honey Pot, social media determined to flood the critiques with love.

It began with Goal displaying like to the corporate with a Black Historical past Month business, highlighting the model and its merchandise. Honey Pot Founder Bea Dixon mentioned within the business that “the reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity and that means a lot to me.”

A gaggle of what might solely be assumed as white supremacists took offense to that assertion, feeling that the business itself was “racially divisive.” They determined to depart a bunch of adverse critiques of the product on the web site Trustpilot, prompting the corporate’s critiques to be suspended.

Social media referred to as the pretend and racist critiques out and confirmed like to the corporate on each Twitter and the TrustPilot web page. Now, it’s even being reported that the corporate’s gross sales have doubled since receiving the adverse critiques, in line with BuzzFeed Information.

Dixon, who launched the plant-based female hygiene line in 2014, mentioned that gross sales throughout the corporate’s retailers have jumped 20% to 30% because the backlash started over that Goal business, which was launched initially of February.

On Monday, after a barrage of adverse and racist critiques have been posted on Trustpilot, Dixon mentioned her firm’s gross sales have been up 40% to 50% larger than what they’d usually be.

A Goal spokesperson advised BuzzFeed Information that they have been conscious of “some negative comments about the campaign, which aren’t in line with the overwhelmingly positive feedback” that they’ve acquired from friends who “love and have been inspired by Bea’s story.”

Many ladies hopped on Twitter to pledge their help for Honey Pot. Additionally they went to Trustpilot to depart optimistic critiques.

