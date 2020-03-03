birmingham-women-part-company-with-tejedor

Marta Tejedor has left Birmingham after simply over a yr in cost

Birmingham Metropolis Ladies have parted firm with supervisor Marta Tejedor, with the membership second from backside within the Ladies’s Tremendous League.

Charlie Baxter will step up from first-team coach to go coach on an interim foundation because the membership searches for a everlasting substitute.

Former Chile and Peru nationwide coach Tejedor was appointed supervisor in January 2019 and helped information Birmingham to a fourth-place end within the Ladies’s Tremendous League, with a file factors complete.

Nonetheless, this season the Blues are second from backside within the desk and the membership say latest league outcomes have been a significant factor for the change.

A Birmingham assertion learn: “The membership believes the transfer is in the most effective pursuits of each events as we search recent impetus for the rest of the season.”

“The membership wish to thank Marta for all her efforts and we want her each success sooner or later.”

Baxter has been with Blues since 2015 when he got here in as an U13s coach within the centre of excellence.

After turning into the regional expertise membership’s head of technical improvement he moved as much as the ladies’s first group as assistant coach.

Holder of a UEFA B teaching licence and beginning his A licence in April, Baxter was appointed girls’s first group coach in 2019.

He was an integral a part of the teaching group when the Blues reached the FA Cup Ultimate in 2017.